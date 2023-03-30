On May 31, 2018, a Roman entrepreneur was stopped by the men of the municipal police of Rome because he was surprised to speed behind the wheel of his Ferrari, a 458. What caused the most sensation was not so much the maximum speed of the Maranello racing car at which the man was travelling, but his psycho-physical conditions: he was in fact drunk and under the influence of drugs. And what’s more, he didn’t have a driver’s license with him.

Eight months’ imprisonment

In short, one crime after another that in recent days have led to condemnation of the man to eight months in prison, for having refused to undergo medical tests to verify his state of alcoholic intoxication. Moreover, the same entrepreneur, when at the time of the events he was stopped by the police, tried to lie by posing as his brother, with the hope of avoiding a fine against him.

And it wasn’t the first time…

A trap that did not deceive the policemen, however, who already knew his way of acting in order to remain unpointed given that three years earlier he had acted the same script after committing a similar crime. And in fact, none of this prevented the entrepreneur from facing legal proceedings: the magistrate in charge of this case, at the end of the trial process, pronounced himself with a sentence of eight months’ imprisonment, as mentioned above.

Ferrari 458, what a fireball

A misadventure in which one of the Maranello company’s most iconic sports cars, the 458, also took part, which Ferrari has decided to equip with a powerful V8 engine capable of delivering 570 HP of power and 540 Nm of maximum torque, with over 80% of the latter already available from 3,250 rpm. Specifications that allow the Prancing Horse’s high-performance berlinetta to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.4 seconds and to reach a top speed in excess of 325 km/h. Astounding numbers, which also led the aforementioned Roman entrepreneur to exaggerate with his foot on the accelerator.