Drunk driver loses control of Fiat Punto: fatal accident in Sicily. Two dead and several injured

A boy and a twenty-year-old girl are dead and another young woman is in serious condition following a road accident that occurred at dawn this morning on the Palermo – Sciacca, near Giacalone. A woman driving, according to the police, had a blood alcohol level above the norm. All the people involved in the accident were on board one Fiat Punto. The victims are Selma El Mouakit20 years old, and the 16 month old baby Abd Rahim Gharsallah. There were also on the car Miriam Janaleaged 23, and Chiara Irmana, aged 21. Both were hospitalized, one with a reserved prognosis. The girls had passed the night in Palermo and they were heading back towards Partinico. Anas temporarily closed the road between the Altofonte and Giacalone exits to traffic to allow the police to carry out their usual investigations.

The girl and the child, who were sitting in the front area of ​​the car, flew out of the windshield upon impact with the guardrail. Rescuers found them outside the cockpit. For Selma El Mouakit, 20 years old, and the little one is 16 months old Abd Rahim Gharsallah there was nothing to be done. The child is not the son of the dead girl, but of one of the two young people who were injured. The findings and investigations are conducted by the Carabinieri of the Monreale company. The parents and relatives are being interviewed to try to reconstruct what happened. The result of the blood alcohol level found on the driver weighs heavily on the accident, which could be the cause of the loss of control of the car which ended up against the guard rail.