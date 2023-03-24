Drunk drivers | The police are conducting a large-scale raid: In Pitäjänmäki, everyone who drove by was stopped

Police enforcement was visible on Friday evening, for example, in Helsinki’s Pitäjänmäki, where the police stopped cars driving Konalantie.

Police supervises drunk driving throughout the country on the weekend. From Friday evening to Sunday morning, as many blowing tests as possible are carried out in urban areas and on the roads outside them.

In addition, the police conduct rapid drug tests in traffic with a low threshold to reveal the use of other intoxicating substances.

The drivers’ driving health is also monitored.

Police enforcement was visible on Friday evening, for example, in Helsinki’s Pitäjänmäki, where the police stopped all cars driving in the second lane of Konalantie.

Drunk driving along with speeding, still pose the greatest risk to the life and health of road users, states the police inspector Heikki Ihalainen In the bulletin of the Police Board.

According to preliminary data, in 2022, 36 people died in cases of drunk driving, and in addition, there were almost 400 people who were injured.

Over the past three years, every fifth traffic death and every tenth injury in Finland has occurred in an accident involving drunk driving.