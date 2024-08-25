The Step.– In the city of El Paso in 2023, there were 519 alcohol-related traffic accidents, resulting in 23 deaths and 38 serious injuries. During the Labor Day holiday period in 2023, there were 6 alcohol-related traffic accidents, which fortunately did not result in deaths or serious injuries.

In response to this situation, the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) during the Statewide Drunk Driving (DWI) Campaign, which runs from August 1 to September 30, 2024. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant allows for increased law enforcement presence from August 16 through Labor Day weekend, with additional officers on duty to enhance traffic safety.

This coincides with the national period of increased enforcement sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

As law enforcement increases its presence in the days leading up to Labor Day, drivers can make sure to take important steps to stay safe on the road. Drivers should always plan ahead before drinking and getting behind the wheel. Make the right choice and plan a sober ride home.

TxDOT and the El Paso Police Department want to prevent these types of incidents by encouraging the public not to drink and drive, the law enforcement agency said.

“Plan ahead and use a ride-sharing app, designate a sober driver, or use public transportation,” EPPD urges every El Paso resident in a statement.