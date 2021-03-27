In Tatarstan, a drunk driver hit a social worker in his car and beat her for refusing to give a cigarette. Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia, reported this to Lente.ru.

The incident occurred on March 22 in the city of Agryz. According to investigators, a social worker was bypassed by elderly wards when a 33-year-old man approached her with a demand to smoke. When he was refused, he got into the car and ran over the woman, and then severely beat her.

Another driver, passing by, noticed this and stood up for the victim. After that, he took the woman to the hospital.

The suspect has been detained. A criminal case was initiated under the article “Attempted Murder”. The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to report on the circumstances of the crime as soon as possible. The course of the investigation of the criminal case was put under control in the central office of the Investigative Committee.

On March 26, it became known that a kindergarten teacher in the city of Georgievsk, Stavropol Territory, beat a child for refusing to go to bed. The video of the consequences was published by the Telegram channel “Life shot”. In the footage, the boy’s mother shows bruises on her son’s face. She found signs of beating when she took the child out of the kindergarten. According to her, the teacher immediately admitted that she gave the boy a slap in the face. The woman has already been fired, and the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office are trying to find out how such a specialist was allowed to work with children.