Putting your dog behind the wheel to get out of a fine yourself sounds like a scenario The Simpsons. This also happened exactly in the town of Springfield. Unfortunately, there is no Moe’s Tavern there, because this is the Springfield in Colorado. By the way, there is a Moe’s Tavern in Springfield, Oregon, but that aside.

Springfield police saw a driver driving at 50 mph where only 50 is allowed. When the officers signaled the car to stop, they saw from a distance how the driver quickly climbed to the passenger seat and put the dog in the driver’s seat. The man then stepped out of the door on the right and claimed to be the passenger.

When the officers asked how much the man had been drinking, the suspect ran. He was soon caught and after a short visit to the hospital he was sent to prison. The police emphasizes that the dog does not face a fine. Earlier, a dog in Germany helped its owner (for the time being) to get out of a speeding fine.