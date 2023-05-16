Well, no excuse is good for a drunk driver, but this really beats everything…

We’ve said it often enough, booze and traffic don’t go together. If you get it into your head to get behind the wheel drunk, you’re just a jerk. Or actually a much worse name, but we are not allowed to use it here, children also read it

Anyway, there are still oelewappers who get it into their heads to get behind the wheel drunk. And instead of sitting on the blisters when they get caught, the drivers often come up with the strangest excuses to get out of a penalty.

So is the driver we are discussing today…

Drunk driver makes up weird excuse

In America, a man was stopped after he had taken a seat behind the wheel in a somewhat intoxicated state. He had driven a bit too fast and that was enough reason for the local koddebeier to take a look.

But what was his surprise when the officer arrived at the car? The driver had floppy ears and fluffy fur. He also panted, had a cheerfully wagging tail and smelled somewhat strange, so to speak.

Indeed, there was a dog behind the wheel. Next to the four-legged friend sat a man who also smelled strangely from the mouth, but then of the drink. As it turned out, the drunk driver had quickly switched places with his pet. In this way he hoped to get out of a fine.

Drunk dog behind the wheel

Of course, the American strong arm did not fall for that and demanded that the man take a so-called ‘sobiety test’, ie walk on one leg and perform other tricky tricks. Already after 20 meters the man was on his nose.

Of course, the drunk driver was nabbed and charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses, including speeding, drunk driving and fleeing the police.

It is not known whether he also received one for the stupidest excuse anyone has ever come up with.

Woof!

