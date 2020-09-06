Within the village of Novaya Shulba, East Kazakhstan area, a drunk driver hit a gaggle of youngsters, one little one died and three had been injured, studies Interfax…

A 31-year-old Mitsubishi Chelenger driver hit 5, 10, 11 and 12-year-old kids taking part in close to the roadway on the night of September 5.

A ten-year-old woman died in an ambulance automotive, the remainder of the kids had been hospitalized with numerous accidents.

It’s reported that the motive force was detained and is in a short lived detention middle. He faces as much as seven years in jail and a ban on driving for ten years.