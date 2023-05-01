Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Groningen, or is something else going on here?

Police checks are good. Especially in places where people often drive too fast, or where people often get into the car drunk. Driving with alcohol, don’t do it! This weekend, the police arrested a man who turned out to have had too much to drink. Then the cops asked for his passport it turned out that the driver’s license was in the name of the former British Prime Minister and former Mayor of London.

Boris Johnson in Groningen?

When we go on holiday we’ve seen it all: English people can drink well. Johnson is also known to like a juice. However, a former prime minister is being driven, of course, who is not behind the wheel himself. And, what is he doing in Groningen?

It should therefore be clear, the driver’s license is fake. It’s a forged document. The Groningen police say on Instagram: “Unfortunately for the person, we do not fall for the counterfeit driver’s license.” Fortunately, because that would be very strange if you let someone drive with a driver’s license from bloody Boris Johnson.

Purchased

The drunk drove with a Ukrainian driver’s license. There you can buy such documents at tourist shops on the corner, reports NOS reporter Hekster on Twitter. A driver’s license from the former prime minister is possible, but you have several variants to choose from. Think of Merkel or Zelensky.

The creators of the map have done their homework. The name, photo, date of birth and place of birth match those of the former prime minister. However, the driver’s license would be valid until the end of 3000. By then we will be transporting ourselves in flying cars…

Maybe fun to show at a bachelor party, but the police were ‘not amused’ and issued a fine. The document was confiscated by the police.

This article Drunk motorist in Groningen has a special driving license appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Drunk #driver #Groningen #special #drivers #license