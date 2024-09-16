Ciudad Juarez.- An apparently drunk driver fell asleep while climbing the Juan Pablo II bridge that crosses with Antonio J. Bermúdez Avenue.

The man, who was driving a gray Ford Rogue crossover pickup truck with current Chihuahua license plates B58SEE2, fell asleep in the far left lane heading west to east.

Because of this, several drivers stopped their cars to help him, but when they saw that he was not responding, they decided to break the glass of a back door to open it and be able to help him.

Later, officers from Municipal Police Unit 515 arrived to assist the driver.

The incident was reported to Road Safety so that they could take appropriate action and determine whether the driver was driving while intoxicated or not.