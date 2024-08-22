Ciudad Juárez—Three people were injured in a crash caused by a drunk driver this morning, officials from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) reported.

The accident occurred on Miguel De la Madrid Boulevard, on the road that leads to Electrolux, in the southeast of the city, where a gray 2017 Nissan March was destroyed, which knocked down a concrete pole owned by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Rescue paramedics treated the people traveling in the compact car, then transferred them to a Social Security hospital, the driver is under arrest.