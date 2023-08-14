Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 17:12

A 36-year-old man was arrested red-handed by the Military Police after running over nine people, aged between 15 and 30, in a tobacco shop on Avenida das Cerejeiras, in the Vila Maria neighborhood, in the northern part of the city of São Paulo.

The case occurred around 23 pm this Saturday, 12, and the driver showed signs of drunkenness. Some people had bruises on their legs and were taken to hospitals in the area. There were no deaths.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), military police were called to respond to a traffic accident in the north zone. At the indicated address, they were informed by witnesses that the suspect was driving a Voyage vehicle when he lost control, invaded the tobacco shop and ran over the victims.

The driver was still at the scene and showed signs of drunkenness, according to police officers who responded to the incident. He underwent a breathalyzer test, which was positive. The secretariat reported that, for this reason, the man was booked red-handed for culpable bodily injury and drunk driving.

He and the victims were rescued to hospitals in the region, with the help of teams from Samu and the Fire Department. According to the corporation, at least two people had bruises on their legs. Exams were requested from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and the Institute of Criminalistics (IC). The case was registered at the 73rd Police District (Jaçanã).