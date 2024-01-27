You can run on…for a long time, but sooner or later the traffic police of Otterlo and Lunteren will cut you down. This certainly applies to a drunk driver who has been driving without a driver's license for 17 years.

When you drive around on the highway, you sometimes get the impression that Mark Rutte is constantly looking straight into your eyes. One camera after another pierces through the windows of your German premium blepper. It is often not entirely clear why. Is it for speed, the phone, or to check which flavor of autodrop you like? No idea. But big brother is watching you. The undersigned quickly becomes a bit itchy about this, given the obvious dystopia that lurks.

Anyway, messages like today's put things into perspective enormously. Apparently you can drive around in the Netherlands for 17 years without a driver's license. Except when the hermandad of Otterlo and Lunteren is nearby. These brave grunts have captured a questionable subject with a piece in the collar in the…erm…collar.

During a traffic stop in the picturesque and lovely Gelderland, seven people refused to show their driver's license. Someone also had pepper spray, always useful at parties. Three cars were seized. But the king of the day was a man who has been driving around without a driver's license for 17 years. He was now driving 34 kilometers too fast. During the check, he also turned out to be drunk. Opportunities pearl alert! The officers had one sober and stoic commentary on:

The traffic officer will think something of this. The long arm of Lunteren…or Otterlo

Whose deed. Have you been driving around without a driver's license for years? Let us know in the comments!

