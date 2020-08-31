The famous French actor Gerard Depardieu on Friday, August 28, was caught by the police after being drunk on a scooter on Paris Avenue Maine. Le Point magazine reports.

Law enforcement officers paid attention to the actor when he drove to the table-line, stopping at a red traffic light. At the request of the patrolmen, he parked near the police station. Law enforcement officers noticed the actor’s indirect signs of intoxication and offered to take a rapid test for alcohol, which showed a positive result – 0.25 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air. Depardieu admitted that he drank two glasses of beer.

The police drew up a protocol on the actor and confiscated the scooter from him, forbidding him to continue the trip. His acquaintances took away from Depardieu’s station.

Earlier it was reported that the French prosecutor’s office on August 31 sent a request to the investigating judge to reopen the investigation into the rape case, in which the actor Gerard Depardieu is accused.

Depardieu has been a Russian citizen since 2013. Then he received a permanent residence permit in Saransk, but by 2018 he again moved to France, whose citizenship he also retained.