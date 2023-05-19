Drunk 51-year-old daughter of Mick Jagger was detained in Ibiza for assaulting a police officer

Jade Jagger, daughter of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, has been arrested after assaulting a police officer. This is reported Reuters.

It is known that the 51-year-old heiress of the musician is currently on the Spanish island of Ibiza. There, on May 17, a woman, together with a friend, provoked a conflict with restaurant workers. Soon the police were called to the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, Jagger and her boyfriend were drunk or under the influence of drugs. After the police arrived, the couple attacked them. The police had to use force to detain the perpetrators.

It is noted that the daughter of The Rolling Stones frontman insulted law enforcement officers, after which she attacked a policewoman, scratching and hitting her with her hands. A police source declined to provide details. Comments from the daughter of Mick Jagger also did not follow.

