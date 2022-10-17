Baraga – Drunk, he crashed his truck into a gas station killing a 43-year-old man which was refueling and causing a huge fire.

Michigan State Police arrested a 22-year-old Illinois resident who faces heavy manslaughter charges aggravated by drunk driving and gas station devastation.

The tragedy risked taking on more serious proportions: two workers were also present at the scene of the accident, who got away with very slight injuries. Fortunately, the fire was put out by the intervention of the fire fighters. It happened in Baraga County.