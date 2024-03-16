Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Press Split

A couple pays a high price at a ski resort. The reason: you were drunk on the slopes. The carabinieri moved out.

Valdaora – A drunk couple from Slovenia were fined a total of 204 euros by the Skiier-Carabinieri, the so-called local piste rescue service, from Valdaora in Italy, as Italian media report. The reason: The couple was so drunk that they were taken down to the valley by the White Cross piste rescuers, which caused additional costs.

Despite regular alcohol checks on the ski slopes, the 46-year-old man and the 35-year-old woman ignored the risks and celebrated wildly in various huts and bars in the ski area.

The Carabinieri piste rescue: Winter sports injuries have increased after the corona pandemic © Imago Images

Italy: It will probably be the most expensive ski holiday of your life

Their excessive alcohol consumption led to them being unable to stay on their feet and eventually having to call on the White Cross emergency services. In addition to the administrative fine of 102 euros each, they also have to bear the costs of the rescue operation, Italian reports continue. The beloved ski holiday has now become significantly more expensive.

It is common knowledge that similar rules apply on the ski slopes as on the road. thats why excessive alcohol consumption inappropriate and is strictly prohibited. This also leads to numerous rescue missions every year due to injuries while skiing. The well-known “last descent” in particular is a disaster for many winter sports enthusiasts, as falls and injuries are more common in the afternoon on the way down to the valley.

The annual statistics of the Ski Accident Evaluation Center (ASU) shows an increase in injured skiers in the 2022/2023 season to around 42,000 to 44,000. According to the analysis, this is due to an increase in skiers after the Corona measures were relaxed. (ls)