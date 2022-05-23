A drunk guy behind the wheel runs over and kills a 29-year-old girl

All ‘Sunrise of this morning, a Veronaa 26 year old drunk hit a girl on the sidewalk, the young woman died instantly. There victim is a 29 year old and was walking with a friend near Porta Vescovo. The driver who hit it was on board one Volkswagen Polo and escaped immediately after the accident, without giving help. The escape did not last long, the driver was intercepted and stopped by a local police patrol, while he was near a discotheque.

From a first reconstruction of the facts, the boy was found to have a very high alcohol level in blood from at least three times higher than the legal limits. Currently, the investor is in custody and no precautionary measures have yet been taken against him. The ongoing investigations are coordinated by the prosecutor Alberto Sergi. From a first reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that the young man would have lost control of the car, pointing it towards the pavement. While, witnesses say that the impact was violent.

About the victim, we know that he lived for years in Italy and worked in a pizzeria, his family is in Morocco.



