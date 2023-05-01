Vanessa Bonatti had gone out for a walk and just before returning, the pirate car hit her in full

He was called Vanessa Bonatti the woman who on Saturday 29 April lost her life after a drunk driver hit her right in front of the gate of her house. The 55-year-old had just taken back his license, which in the past had always been withdrawn for driving under the influence. After the accident, the man walked away without giving help.

Nth road tragedy on Italian territory, which unfortunately cost someone’s life. In recent days there have been several road accidents that have taken the life of someone.

TO MonzaFor example, an 11-year-old boy was hit by a speeding car while crossing the street. The car was driven by a 55-year-old woman from the area.

Saturday, close to Reggio Emilia, a 56-year-old runner was hit while running by a Mercedes, which then ended up in a ditch lining the road. With the impact, the man was thrown tens of meters away and lost his life instantly.

Also on Saturday, in the early afternoon, a very similar fate befell Vanessa Bonatti, a 50-year-old woman from I gosmall fraction of Arezzo.

Vanessa Bonatti overwhelmed by a drunk

The woman had gone out for one walk after lunchalong with his partner and his dogs.

At the end of the walk he had greeted the man and was getting ready to return home. There were only a few steps left, when unfortunately the unthinkable happened.

A car came at high speed and has it fully overwhelmedthrowing her several meters away and leaving her lifeless on the asphalt.

After the impact, the driver died moved away without providing assistance.

Emergency services arrived at the scene immediately, and they could do nothing but ascertain the death of the woman, and the police, who immediately carried out the reliefs of the case and clarified the dynamics of what happened.

Within a short time they have tracked down the Opel that caused the accident e the man who was driving.

The truth that emerged in the investigations is disconcerting. The driver of the car turned out positive for alcohol test and now he will obviously be charged with vehicular homicide.

Not only. Indeed, she had got my license back just one day, after having been suspended in the past for the same reasons. On that occasion she had caused another accident, in which fortunately there had been no casualties.