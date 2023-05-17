Drunk at the wheel, he is pulled over by the police and blames it on his dog

It is an unbelievable story that happened in Colorado, in the United States, where a drunk man behind the wheel tried to avoid the fine by blaming his dog.

“He was driving,” the man told the officers who stopped him. As reported by the American media, in fact, the driver, shortly before the policeman approached the car, placed the dog behind the wheel to get out as if nothing was on the passenger side.

The clearly drunk man then attempted to escape when the officer asked him how much he had drunk but was stopped after a few meters.

Taken to hospital for tests, the man, who also had a precedent, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and reduced mobility.