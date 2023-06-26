He was about to drive the bus to take the children of a kindergarten on a trip completely drunk and even on drugs. Luckily he was stopped in time and the journey never started, otherwise the consequences could have been disastrous. The agents of the local Ciampino police took care of interrupting the trip, who stopped the man’s race, thus safeguarding the little passengers and the teachers who would have accompanied them.

The children of a Ciampino nursery school were then able to leave with another driver. The man beside the seat had a half-empty bottle of beer. Checks also revealed that he had also taken drugs. Fortunately, local police officers checked the vehicle shortly before departure. The driver immediately made the policemen suspicious, because he didn’t appear in a condition to drive. The discovery took place this Saturday.

The man then tried to avoid the checks, but further checks carried out at the Ciampino offices revealed that not only had he been drinking, but he had also taken some narcotic substance with the consequent evident alteration. The facts date back to Saturday morning. The driver, a middle-aged man, in addition to having his driving license immediately withdrawn, will be referred to the judicial authority for driving while intoxicated and mental and physical impairment due to the use of drugs.