No English tourists for Amsterdam. Especially if they are young men between the ages of 18 and 35. It is precisely to them that the Dutch city is addressing itself, committed to shaking off the image of European capital of sex and drugs, in an ad hoc advertising campaign. ”Stay away” are online messages from local authorities describing the risks of excessive use of alcohol and drugs in a city where coffee shop they can sell limited quantities of cannabis, but under very strict rules. And they can’t serve alcohol to minors.

Videos circulated on the Internet instead show young English tourists staggering down the street, handcuffed by the police, with mug shots. And the message that the Dutch authorities have addressed to them in particular is clear: a long weekend in Amsterdam can create the wrong kind of memories, the escape you crave in the renowned party capital could lead to regrettable consequences.

For the British, 50 pounds, 57 dollars, is enough for a return flight to Amsterdam. Also for this reason there are numerous British travel agencies that offer stag weekends in Amsterdam, complete with canal cruises with unlimited alcohol, steak and strip nights and pub crawls in the Red Light District. Numerous complaints from Dutch citizens about drunken Brits urinating in public, vomiting in canals, stripping naked and brawling.

A phenomenon that is certainly not new if we consider that it was almost ten years ago at the time Mayor of Amsterdam, Eberhard van der Laan, had invited his London counterpart Boris Johnson to see for himself what the British were up to after the latter described the Dutch city as “seedy”. “As they slalom through the red light district they are dressed as rabbits or as priests and sometimes they are not dressed at all. I would like to invite him to see all this for himself,” van der Laan said at the time.

Amsterdam is one of the most visited cities in the world. Every year it welcomes about 20 million visitors, including one million English, in a city that has 883,000 inhabitants. Large billboards have appeared in the red light district with photos of residents and a phrase aimed at tourists: “We live here”. The city council is therefore working to move out of the residential area of ​​Amsterdam, creating a new ”erotic zone”, the windows with neon lights where prostitutes are shown. Furthermore, from this weekend, brothels and bars will have earlier closing times and in May a ban on smoking cannabis on the streets in and around the red light district will come into force. There is also an ongoing debate as to whether to exclude tourists from the cannabis consumption in coffee shops.

There is no lack of criticism. Both because these are limitations which, some say, go against the spirit of freedom of Amsterdam. Both because the managers of museums and those who offer attractions for families are accused of a strategy aimed at making money.