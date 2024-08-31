Before crashing, the Volkswagen Golf rolled on itself for at least one hundred meters. Firefighters extracted the body of twenty-four-year-old Mariagrazia Bedin from the wreckage, dead on impactAnd the son of a few months that was transported by 118 air ambulance in serious condition at the intensive care unit of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome. Miraculously unharmedin the car crash that occurred in the municipality of Fondi in the province of Latina, the 25-year-old driver named Ali Hoxha and of Albanian nationality, the victim’s partner and father of her three children, born a short time apart.

Driver arrested: positive for alcohol and drugs

A few hours after the tragic crash Ali Hoxhaunharmed like his sister who only suffered minor injuries, he was arrested by the traffic police on charges of road homicide aggravated by the use of narcotics and alcohol. During the toxicology tests, carried out at the emergency room, the young man tested positive for substances and alcohol, so much so that the public prosecutor’s office ordered him to be placed under house arrest.

The victim was 24 years old

The twenty-four-year-old who died in the crash was originally from Sabaudia and worked as a bartender in a bar in the center of Latina, after graduating from high school. The couple’s other two children were in the car with their grandparents and were located a short distance from the car from which the couple was traveling towards the coast.The fatal accident occurred a few days after the one that occurred in the municipality of Formia, also in the Pontine area, in the Acquatraversa hamlet near the gatehouse and the former post office, where twenty-eight-year-old Luca Di Russo died.

“AND yet another tragedy that shows how road safety is still very far from being a priority on the institutional agenda. We can no longer accept that the roads of Lazio continue to be the scene of fatal accidents and broken lives. Too many families have been devastated by losses that could have been avoided with more responsible behavior. It is time to take concrete action, it is essential to put road safety at the center of the political agenda, we must do what has been done in other major European capitals. The Lazio Strade Sicure bill can make our roads safer and educate people to respect the rules, starting from prevention, the introduction of educational campaigns in schools and awareness campaigns that actively involve all citizens”, said the Regional Councilor and Welfare Manager of Azione, Alessio D’Amatopromoter of the proposed law Lazio Safe Roads.