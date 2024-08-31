Drunk and drugged, he overturns in his car. His 24-year-old partner dies, his son is in serious condition

A tragic road accident It happened during the night between Saturday and Sunday on Via Sant’Anastasia in Fondi, in the province of Latinwhich caused the death of a 24 year old young mother and left her baby of a few months in serious conditions.

The woman was travelling in a Volkswagen Golf driven by her partner, a 22-year-old man, who after the accident was found positive for alcoholic and narcotic substances during tests carried out at the hospital. The man, now accused of road homicidewas released from the hospital and placed under house arrest.

Despite the timely intervention of the 118 operators, the woman was found dead at the scene of the accident. The driver’s sister, who was also in the car, suffered injuries. The Police of Formia arrested the man on the orders of the magistrate on duty, immediately after receiving the test results.