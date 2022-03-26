Home page world

Of: Thomas Eldersch

The successful US rock band Foo Fighters mourn their drummer Taylor Hawkins (right), who died unexpectedly. © Ian West/dpa

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died unexpectedly on Friday. The sympathy all over the world is tremendous.

Munich/Bogotá – The music world mourns the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 50-year-old was on a world tour with his hugely successful Foo Fighters bandmates when the sad news of his death broke. At first there was no indication of a cause of death. In any case, the death of the musician came as a surprise.

Foo Fighters say goodbye to their late drummer

On their social media channels, the other band members around ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl said goodbye to their longtime colleague. “The Foo Fighters family is saddened by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote on Instagram. “His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live on forever among all of us.” The musician leaves behind a wife and several children. The band also asked for consideration for the privacy of the drummer’s relatives.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning rock band is currently touring the world and stopping in South America. Colombian prosecutors said Hawkins was found dead in a hotel in Bogotá. On Friday, the Foo Fighters should have performed in the Colombian capital at the music festival Estereo Pìcnic. A Germany concert in Berlin was also planned for the summer.

Mourning for Foo Fighters drummer: He was Dave Grohl’s “soul animal”

Hawkins has played drums with the Foo Fighters since 1997. Together they made it one of the most successful alternative rock bands in the world. With his drum beats he laid the foundation for the band’s most successful hits such as “Learn to fly” and “Best of you”. He previously played drums for Canadian singer Alanis Morissette until frontman Dave Grohl poached him.

Foo Fighters fans bid farewell to drummer Taylor Hawkins in Bogotá. © Leonardo Munoz/dpa

In an interview with the station 95.5 KLOS last year, Grohl described his bandmate as an “incredible drummer” and described his personal relationship with him as extremely close. When he met Hawkins in person for the first time, he thought within seconds: “Wow: you are either my twin, my spirit animal or my best friend.”

The music world bids farewell to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Numerous fellow musicians expressed concern about Hawkins’ early death. Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne praised the drummer as a “great human being and an incredible musician”. The guitarist of the rock band Rage Against the Machine, Tom Morello, recalled the “unstoppable rock power” that emanated from Hawkins.

The band Nickelback wrote on Twitter that they were “completely in disbelief at the news about Taylor Hawkins.” The punk rocker Billy Idol spoke of “tragic” news. (phone with afp)