From: Andrew Knobloch

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain had a stroke in January, but he still performs at Wacken. © Screenshot Iron Maiden Twitter

The heavy metal superstars around Iron Maiden will also be performing at the Wacken Festival on August 4th. With their drummer Nicko McBrain, who had a stroke.

Wacken – Just recently there was a two-day state of emergency for the heavy metal community in Munich’s Olympiahalle. British music stars Iron Maiden showed what’s inside their old bodies for two straight days. The superstars around singer Bruce Dickinson and bassist Steve Harris made the hall tremble for two hours. fans, who made it to the Chaos Wacken Festivalcan look forward to the band, but they received tragic news.

“Had a stroke in January”: Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain shortly before the Wacken show

Drummer Nicko McBrain, part of the band since 1982, has suffered a stroke of fate. Because, as the musician himself revealed on August 3, he had a stroke. Among other things, the band announced a message from McBrain on the Twitter platform: “The reason I am writing to you is a very serious health problem. I had a stroke in January, thank God not a worse one, a TIA (Editor’s note: a transient ischemic attack/mini-stroke). I was paralyzed from the right shoulder down, I was afraid my career was over,” the drummer is quoted as saying.

Luckily there is also good news for all fans: “I was able to recover 70 percent. After 10 weeks of therapy, I was able to start rehearsing for the tour again.” McBrain would like to thank his wife Rebecca, family, occupational therapist and the Iron Maiden community. “It’s important to say this now, not earlier. I’m not back to 100 percent yet, but I’m concentrating on it. I’m getting stronger every week. Thank you everyone for the wonderful and magical tour so far.” In the video to the fans, the drummer jokes again:

Iron Maiden Manager was skeptical at first, then incredibly relieved

Band manager Rob Smallwood also spoke up, saying: “The rest of the band and I are very proud of Nicko for what he has achieved with willpower and faith since the stroke. He was very focused on the musically very complex set that he had to learn. We honestly didn’t know if he was capable of playing a full show until the band started rehearsals in May.” The band and manager then had an incredible sense of relief to see he could do it.

Iron Maiden’s set list for the concerts in Munich

Caught Somewhere in Time Stranger in a Strange Land The Writing on the Wall Future Past The Time Machine The Prisoner Death of the Celts Can I Play With Madness Heaven Can Wait Alexander the Great Fear of the Dark Iron Maiden

Encore: Hell on Earth, The Trooper and Wasted Years

The reason for the late announcement of the Iron Maiden drummer’s stroke was due to McBrain himself, because he wanted “no distraction for the upcoming tour, but still let the fans know what’s really going on before rumors are spread”. Iron Maiden’s Future Past Tour started on May 28th in Ljubljana and went all over Europe to Wacken, where they will play their last concert until they are in Canada on September 28th. McBrain is also looking forward to these concerts, and he will then be even fitter.

