Mimi Parker, the drummer and vocalist of the American indie band Low, passed away on Saturday at the age of 55. That’s what the group has on Sunday announced. At Parker, end of 2020 ovarian cancer discovers. Last summer the band canceled a planned tour due to the treatment Parker received, including a performance at the Utrecht festival Le Guess Who? that will take place next weekend.

Low was founded in 1993 by Parker and her husband and singer Alan Sparhawk, two American Mormons. Their music is characterized by the couple’s two-part singing. It’s called “slowcore” because it’s slow and enchanting according to fans. Almost every album the couple released was made with a bassist on it. Low released a thirteenth album last year, for the first time only Parker and Sparhawk could be heard.

“Our music asked for a response to this shit world and the crappy way our country is governed,” Sparhawk said of that album in an interview with NRC. “The pandemic has added to that. We decided that our music needed to be bare, rougher and more abrasive.”

Tribal War

Finding truth in music was the most important thing for the band, Sparhawk said. “In America, a tribal war is being fought between people who are not open to each other’s ideas. You don’t have to mention the names of politicians to make music with a social charge. I see what we do primarily as folk music. We make it to bring people together, without grandiose theories behind it.”

“Friends, it is difficult to translate the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night surrounded by family and love,” Low wrote on social media. Mimi Parker leaves behind two children.