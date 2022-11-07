Mimi Parker, singer and drummer with American band Low, has died. Her husband and fellow band member Alan Sparhawk announced this on social media. Parker was 55 years old and was suffering from ovarian cancer.

Parker co-founded Low with Sparhawk and bassist John Nichols in the early 1990s. The band from Duluth, Minnesota distinguished themselves with quiet rock songs. Their style was called slowcore, but the three members wanted nothing to do with it.

Their debut album was released in the United States in 1994 I Could Live in Hope. The record was well received and was included in the list of the best albums of the 1990s by music site Pitchfork. Low made a total of thirteen albums. Of these only took The Invisible Way the Dutch Album Top 100.

Low was still performing, but their planned concerts in Germany and the United Kingdom, among others, had already been canceled due to Parker’s illness. See also US Sports at a Glance: What You Missed That Night in the NHL, NFL, and NBA

