Drugstores have a shortage of type 2 face masks. That’s what Etos, Kruidvat, Trekpleister and the Central Bureau of Drugstores say. Etos does not sell mouth caps of this type, but will buy them. Kruidvat and Trekpleister only have a limited number of type 2 mouth caps in the store. This while the Outbreak Management Team came up with advice today to wear at least mouth caps of this type.

#Drugstores #shortage #face #masks #type