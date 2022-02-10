The parable of Walter Casagrande, center forward for six years in Italy between Ascoli and Turin: alcohol, arrests and drugs. But now he declares himself clean
He risked dying once, twice, three times: once he was about to deliver himself to the Eternal Father with a syringe stuck on his arm, another they found him on all fours, with froth at his mouth, yet another heart tried to betray him, which he stopped abruptly, tired of all that tiredness accumulated over the years.
