Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

If you are taking medicines, read the package leaflet before getting behind the wheel: some can cause drowsiness, slow reflexes, difficulty concentrating and paying attention. Never alcohol (even in small quantities) and drugs when driving

Most medicines do not dangerous interference if you put in behind the wheel. However, as explained by Marco Pistis, full professor of Pharmacology at the University of Cagliari and member of the Italian Society of Pharmacology, some drugs can impair driving ability in terms of attention, reflexes, concentration or, even, of alteration of sensory perceptions.

What to do for travel safe? Before getting behind the wheel – suggests Pistis – it is necessary read the leaflet which reports the possible effects of the medicine on the ability to drive a vehicle. For example, in the case of a short-acting drug advisable to wait until the effect is reduced, then you don’t have to drive

in the following 2-3 hours upon his recruitment.

here are the drugs more common that require more caution when driving.

Sedatives (for insomnia and anxiety) Based on studies that have analyzed the cause of road accidentsreports the pharmacologist, sedative drugs, employed for insomnia and anxietydouble the risk as they impair attention capacity – therefore reflexes – and slow down the response to sudden dangers.

Depression medications Antidepressant medicines – continues Pistis – can reduce driving ability, especially some such as tricyclics, which have a more sedative action, but also serotonin reuptake inhibitors (Ssri), which are less sedative. See also Studio Sda Bocconi, device rental and model service for diabetes 1 treatment

Opioids for pain relief Also beware of opioids (such as morphine or fentanyl), which belong to the category of psychotropic substances and are prescribed for pain therapy. They can cause drowsiness and alter perception of reality, reminds the expert. According to current regulations prohibited guide in conditions of physical or mental impairment related to the use of psychotropic substances. Not C’ For distinction between those who use opioids for therapeutic purposes against pain and whoInstead, he abuses it for voluptuous reasons.

Medicines for epilepsy Some medicines used to control seizures

can cause asedative action. The pharmacologist specifies: It happens above all at the beginning of therapy which, in any case, should not be interrupted independently; if you have need to driveit is necessary speak to the specialist.

Antidiabetics Certain drugs for diabetes (oral hypoglycemic drugs and insulin) could interfere with driving by causing hypoglycemia, very dangerous behind the wheel – underlines Pistis -. It is necessary to know how to recognize the warning signs of a crisis in order to implement the appropriate precautions, for example taking sugar.

Antihistamines Other medicines to pay attention to while behind the wheel are antihistamines, used for different types of allergies. Remember the pharmacologist: Some, especially those of the first generation used in the past, can rslow down your reaction time and cause drowsiness. See also Diabetes and research: the contribution of the Foundation of the Diabetes Doctors Association

Diet pills and motion sickness pills Before you start driving, be careful if you are hiring medicines that prevent or treat the symptoms of

motion sickness

(car sicknessby sea or by air), if they are taken diet pills or for that may interfere with driving.

It should also be remembered that they can have negative effects on driving both i prescription drugs but those too

over the counter

(bought at the pharmacy without prescription).

How to prevent falling asleep behind the wheel First of all pay attention to do not travel without getting enough sleep (at least 6-7 hours) and toimproper use of cell phone while driving: I am among the main causes of road accidents. Not to be underestimated, then, disorders that compromise rest, and therefore attention while driving, including Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (Osas), even if many do not know they suffer from it and do not take care of it.

What to do if you drive long distances in the heat If you drive for long distances and in scorching heat, which puts a strain on your body, remember to drink even if you don’t feel thirsty: the dehydration causes, among other things, tiredness, drowsiness, poor ability to concentrate and slow reflexes.

Furthermore, Pistis points out, with the heat some medicinessuch as antihypertensives used to reduce blood pressure, may indirectly interfere with driving: with high temperaturesIndeed, a sensitive may occur drop in blood pressure, which can slow down reflexes and the ability to drive. Advice? The patient should monitor the pressure and consult your doctorwhich will evaluate if it is necessary to reduce the doses of the drug during the summer. See also Autism, the reasons (also) in the abnormal growth of the amygdala

Alcohol and drugs are prohibited If you take medicines and have to drive, you shouldn’t never drink alcohol, not even in amounts less than the maximum blood alcohol concentration level (blood alcohol) permitted for driving (zero grams per liter for under 21s and novice drivers, 0.5 for others). Marco Pistis explains: Alcohol enhances the effects of all drugs, especially sedatives. Also small quantities of alcohol immediately compromise reflexes and attention, so you have to avoid getting behind the wheel. Besides alcohol, they are drugs are also dangerous – underlines the expert -. Some, like cannabis, reflexes slow down; others, such as cocaine, amphetamines and similar psychostimulantswhile not slowing down reflexes and attention, give a false sense of security which leads the subject to assume very dangerous driving attitudes for himself and for others.