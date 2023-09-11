Drugs | UN: Record amount of cocaine produced in Colombia

Last year, coca leaves were cultivated in Colombia 13 percent more than the previous year, says the UN.

11.9. 21:25

South America A record amount of cocaine was produced in Colombia last year, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). recent report.

According to the UN, coca leaves were cultivated in the country 13 percent more than in 2021. At the same time, cocaine production rose from 1,400 tons to 1,738 tons.

The numbers are the highest ever in the last 20 years that the UN has been monitoring the situation in Colombia.

Koka leaf production now takes up 230,000 hectares of the country.

Colombia is the world’s largest producer of cocaine. Most of the country’s cocaine is still transported to the United States and Europe, reports news agency AFP.

Almost two-thirds of the country’s coca is grown in the southern departments of Nariño and Putumayo on the border with Ecuador, and in the northern department of Norte de Santander.

According to a UN report, about half of Colombia’s drug plants grow in indigenous protected areas, forest reserves and natural parks.

Report was released just a day after Colombia’s president Gustavo Petro and his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador had criticized the US-led war on drugs. The presidents called it a failure, reports AFP.

According to Petro, the US campaign has only benefited drug cartels and fueled violence without addressing the root causes of crime, such as poverty and unemployment.

The Colombian government has promised to soon introduce a new drug policy aimed at breaking up criminal organizations, reports AFP.