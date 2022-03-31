Ucba global biopharmaceutical company, submitted 11 abstracts related to bimekizumab in the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis moderate to severe during the American Academy of Dermatology (Aad) Annual Meeting 2022 which concluded March 29 in Boston, Massachusetts, a late breaking oral presentation and 10 posters. The presentation provided details of new pooled data analyzes from five phase 3 / 3b clinical trials of bimekizumab, revealing how over 80% of patients who achieved complete skin clearance (Pasi100) at week 16 and who had agreed to participate in the open-label extension studies (Ole) maintained their response throughout the 2-year follow-up, with no new pharmacovigilance reports emerging.

In the European Union and Great Britain, bimekizumab is the first selective inhibitor of IL-17A and IL-17F to be approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy. The drug is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (Fda) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults.

“Complete, long-term skin clearance is an important goal for people with psoriasis, and new data at 96 weeks of the study’s open-label extension period.”Be radiant‘offer new insight into the maintenance of response and the clinical potential of bimekizumab in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis,’ he says. Bruce Strober, clinical professor, department of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Usa, and Central Connecticut Dermatology Research, Cromwell, Usa. “Additionally, the improved clinical responses seen in patients who switched to bimekizumab after 48 weeks of secukinumab treatment offer further new information that should contribute to the development of future clinical practice.”

“We are delighted to share our latest long-term data on bimekizumab with the dermatology community at the Aad Annual Meeting 2022. The wealth of new data, information and advances presented – he adds. Emmanuel CaeymaexExecutive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of US at Ucb – underlines our commitment to advance psoriasis treatment for people living with this difficult condition that lasts a lifetime “.