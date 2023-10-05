Drugs | The use of cocaine exploded in the Helsinki region

In the large drug ring uncovered by the police alone, around 17 kilograms of cocaine were brought to Finland.

Cocaine usage has increased enormously in a few years in Helsinki.

Cocaine is still very strongly visible in the waste water samples taken from the Viikinmäki treatment plant.

Regarding the use of cocaine, Finland has been strongly divided for some years. In the capital region, cocaine use exceeded amphetamine use for the first time in the summer of 2022.

In the rest of Finland, and especially north of Tampere, on the other hand, the amount of cocaine used has been low for a long time, but clear increases are sometimes seen elsewhere as well.

For years, the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has been regularly monitoring samples of wastewater from 27 cities. In this way, we often see signs of the prevalence of different narcotics even before the phenomena begin to appear in the crime statistics.

Similarly, conversion drugs such as alpha-PHP are typically more common in the capital region than in the whole of Finland.

Drug-related deaths among young people have also been increasing in Helsinki for several years. Drug deaths in Finland are mostly related to buprenorphine or subutex.

Cocaine trade is currently strongly linked to street gang crime.

For example, the chairman of the Federation of Finnish Police Organizations Jonne Rinne evaluate previously HS that gangs are drawn to Finland especially by the demand for drugs.

“Even a single person who illegally acquires cocaine or amphetamines is part of financing the drug trade and street gangs,” said Rinne.

The success of large police operations can, in turn, affect what ends up in Helsinki’s wastewater.

The Central Criminal Police and the Helsinki Police have been investigating an extensive narcotics crime complex since spring, which also revealed that the Dödspatrullen, an organized crime group with a very violent reputation in Sweden, has spread to Finland.

Director of investigations of the Central Criminal Police Marko Heinonen assessed to HS on Wednesday that the Swedish-based organization is attracted to Finland specifically by considerable demand.

On Wednesday, the police explained in more detail what quantities the ring has delivered to Finland and what quantities the police managed to seize.

17 kilos of cocaine alone were brought to Finland and 3.75 kilos were left in the police’s wounds. Drugs brought to Finland were typically handed over to distributors from trucks. One such meeting place was located in Espoo near a landfill.

