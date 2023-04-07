Drugs | The traces of the injection can now be seen in the toilets of restaurants in Helsinki’s Kurvi

The use of intravenous drugs is increasingly flowing into the toilets of restaurants and public spaces in the inner city of Helsinki.

Helsinki The rampant drug problem in the Kurvi area is already visible in the area’s restaurants.

The issue came up when representatives of the Helsinki police and various organizations toured businesses in the area on Wednesday as part of the activities of the Kurvi neighborhood working group.

In practice, it’s about people who use intravenous drugs injecting drugs in restaurant toilets.

“This is a concern that was expressed to us there, and it was perceived as problematic for a good reason,” says the head of the work in question Have a bite of Dal Maso From the A clinic foundation.

“Some of the entrepreneurs expressed that this is something that has now increased.”

Restaurateurs according to Dal Mason, they have said that they have found, for example, injecting equipment and blood spatters in the toilets. However, no drug spikes or traces of blood were visible during the round on Wednesday.

The members of the group went through about a dozen companies in Hämeentie and around Vaasanpuistiko, i.e. Sörnäinen metro station.

Also called Piritori, Vaasanpuistikko is known as the center of Helsinki’s drug trade.

According to Dal Mason, some restaurants have tried to address the problem of drug use by charging customers for doing business in the bathroom.

As a means of intervention, it is admittedly ineffective, because drug users are ready to pay for being able to use the bathroom to inject drugs, says Dal Maso.

Last year, HS reported that the use of intoxicants, disorder and a general atmosphere of fear even drove entrepreneurs from the area to other places. According to Dal Mason, these types of concerns did not come to light this time.

Drug users other public spaces are also attractive. One common place is the Vallila library, which is located near Kurvi, day centers for drug addicts and needle exchange places.

Public toilets are often the only places where drugs can be used. The toilet in the picture is located in Helsinki's Dallapénpuisto.

“The problem spills over into public toilets when we don’t have drug use facilities,” says Dal Maso.

In the evenings and at night, the green toilets on the streets are in active use, when other places are closed.

Drugs injecting in green toilets has also increased, says the social worker Marita Räsänen from Katuklinika, which offers social and health counseling.

“It is also not the most pleasant place for drug users, but it is often the only place where you can use drugs, warm up and rest. Some people also spend the night in the toilets.”

According to Räsänen, green toilets are unsafe places for drug users.

“In the small and unhygienic toilets, there may be more than ten people at once. The toilets are sometimes in a really untidy condition, and they are restless.”

in Helsinki there is a great need for low-threshold offices that are open in the evening, says Räsänen.

People walking on the street now would have a more humane and safer place to be in such a space.

“When people who use drugs don’t have controlled facilities or other places to hang out, they go wherever they can.”

The number of drug-related deaths has increased. According to Statistics Finland, more people died from drugs in Finland last year than ever before in the history of measurement, i.e. since 2006.