Drugs | The son of Mexican drug lord El Chapo was extradited to the United States

The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López in January sparked clashes between the Sinaloa cartel and Mexican security forces, leaving nearly 30 dead.

Mexican a drug lord of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán the boy was handed over to the United States on Friday, says the US Attorney General Merrick Garland. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Ovidio Guzmán López was indicted earlier this year for drug trafficking that authorities believe is related to the fentanyl crisis plaguing the United States.

In his statement, Attorney General Garland referred to Guzmán as the leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

“This action is the latest step in the Justice Department’s efforts to crack down on the cartel as a whole,” Garland told US media CNN’s by.

Guzmán was flown to Chicago Friday afternoon, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said Joseph D. Fitzpatrick told CNN.

Guzmánnicknamed “Mouse”, was arrested in January. Nearly 30 people were killed in the post-arrest fighting between the Sinaloa cartel and Mexican security forces. The previous arrest attempt in October 2019 ended with 14 deaths and the defeat of the authorities.

Guzmán’s father and Sinaloa cartel leader El Chapo was brought to the United States for sentencing in January 2017. He is currently serving lifetime in a so-called supermax prison in Colorado.

Despite the arrest of the younger Guzmán, the Sinaloa cartel still has prominent drug lords, including El Chapo’s three other sons, known as the “Little Bits.”