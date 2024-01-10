Drugs | The smugglers' dream drug took over the streets of San Francisco. A truckload would be enough to kill all Americans.

A woman prepared a dose of fentanyl on Ellis Street in San Francisco in December.

Fentanyl is now wreaking havoc in the United States. The substance is so powerful that the amount of fentanyl in one truck would be enough to kill all Americans. In San Francisco, fentanyl has changed everything, says a former drug user turned activist.

Fentanyl is about the only drug that is still traded on the streets of San Francisco. This is what a former drug user claims Tom Wolf.

Dressed in a black light jacket, Wolf takes a puff from an electronic cigarette and tells how he spent half a year homeless on the streets of San Francisco. In addition to fentanyl, Wolf used heroin.