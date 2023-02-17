Drugs | The secret of the Air Force Academy’s swindler was revealed – Now he faces a long sentence

Tens of kilos of amphetamine and cocaine business have been tried in the district court of Central Finland, for which maximum sentences of thirteen years are required.

Middle Finland the trial of a big drug case recently ended in the district court. A special detail related to the story is the case of a man who worked as a warlock at the Air Force Academy. The police seized extraordinary and particularly dangerous weapons from the man.

In addition to heavy drug charges, the man was charged with aggravated firearms offenses when a massive arsenal of weapons was found in his home.

The police seized from his home, among other things, Suomi and Uzi submachine guns, which had previously been deactivated, but were later converted back into usable serial firearms. At the same time, pistols, a revolver and shotguns, as well as cartridges suitable for weapons, were found.

In the second indictment, he is said to have been in possession of the Degtjarev assault rifle, also known from the Finnish wars. He had kept the rifle under the bed and handed it to another man with a plate cap. That too was a serial firearm.

The Air Force Academy recruit is also accused of a soldier’s service crime, because his actions have endangered trust in the proper management of the tasks belonging to the defense forces. Thus, he is required to be dismissed and lose his military rank.

As a whole the gun case is only a small part of the charges received by the man and other suspected perpetrators in the same case.

A total of six men and women are required in the case to receive the maximum punishment, i.e. thirteen years in prison, for, among other things, the large amphetamine business, in which more than 50 kilograms of amphetamine and two kilograms of cocaine were brought to Finland from the Netherlands via Sweden.

The materials were then arranged through Lapland to southern Finland in smaller batches for sale.

The prosecutor considers some of them to have operated as an organized criminal group, where the members had clear tasks as part of organizing drugs into Finland.

Substances the value in a street store would have been several million euros. The price per gram of amphetamine has been calculated to be 40 euros and for cocaine 100 euros.

Eleven years in prison is required for Vääpeli, because he was in possession of 25 kilograms of amphetamine, which the police found in his garage, in sofa cushions. He has also acknowledged that.

He is also accused of a serious doping crime, in which he passed several substances for a couple of years.

It appears from the group’s indictments that one of the perpetrators bought large BMW and Suzuki motorcycles from Polish shops with money obtained from drugs. Two of the perpetrators fled after the others began to be caught in Albania, where they were arrested on the basis of an international wanted notice last summer.

The court will issue its verdict in early March.