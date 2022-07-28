Drugs | The power monitoring calmed down the “Piritori”, known for drug users, for a while – disruptions are once again a daily occurrence

of S-Market there are about 14 people in a slightly bad condition staying in front. Some are talking to each other and some are sitting on the ground leaning against the wall of the pawnshop.

This is what a person who lives directly opposite Vaasanpuistikko, called Piritori, writes Emma Laakkonen from one early evening in July.

Laakkonen kept a diary for HS for a week at the beginning of July. The purpose was to monitor what the area around Vaasanpuistiko looks like after the May police surveillance has ended.

Laakkonen in addition, the diary was kept by the Huudikouts, who are volunteers working in the Sörnäinen area. The police and the staff of S-Market located in Vaasanpuistiko also report rumors from the same period.

Emma Laakkonen appreciates the region’s liberal and uncomplicated atmosphere.

Laakkonen has lived in Sörnäin for almost five years. This is his first home in Helsinki. The eastern inner city was already a familiar area for Laakkonen, and the residential area was not chosen by accident.

“For me, this is a pleasant environment, because everyone is allowed to be who they are, and there is room for different lifestyles. I might have felt like a guest in some, so to speak, nicer area.”

Based on Laakkonen’s notes, Kurv has been calm in the middle of the July heat.

On Sunday, the celebration of the weekend can be seen in the increased amount of garbage, cafes and terraces are full.

One person seems passed out in a flower bed, but he wakes up when a guy pours water on his face from a cardboard mug. There are people walking their dogs and strollers on the street. The atmosphere is calm; people focus on their own things. -Emma Laakkonen

Laakkonen has not personally experienced harassment while living in Sörnäin. Encounters with the residents of Vaasanpuistiko have been warm.

“Once I was asked to pick up tampons from S-Market, when the requester himself was banned from entering the store. He gave the vito, I got the tampons and I brought the change. He thanked me very much,” Laakkonen recalls.

Just In S-Market Vaasanhalli located in Kurvi, the unrest in the area is visible.

Assistant store manager Keijo Lahtinen says that disruptions are a daily occurrence both inside the store and in front of it.

“Inside there are tentacle thefts and other snooping, outside there are confrontations between those staying in front of it and other violent situations,” says Lahtinen.

When I came to work, there was a strong smell of cannabis in front of S-Market. After half a day, calm. Someone was sleeping next to the R-Kiosk, the police went to wake him up. – Screaming coughs

According to Lahtinen, the area becomes a “wild west” in the summer, which is made even worse by the reduced space of the Vaasanpuistiko construction site.

“The three-week power monitoring was a nervous break for us too. The effect was positive, and it continued for another couple of weeks. After Midsummer, however, the situation normalized,” says Lahtinen.

Anniina (left), Sanna and Ami distributed juice and sandwiches in the Sörnäinen area at the beginning of July.

Also the police say that during the first week of July the situation is at a normal level, so to speak.

The Helsinki Police Department says that 1.-7. July there were about 20 alarm missions in the area. Shoplifting, a few assault missions and disruptive behavior.

At the same time The Huudikouts also kept a diary about the atmosphere in the area. The Huudikouts are employees hired by Irti huumeista ry and Kukunori ry, who aim to reach drug users who stay at subway stations in particular.

The Huudikouts also reported “a little trouble”. The volunteers encountered plenty of intoxicated people, who were exhausted by the early July heat.

It appears from Huudikoutsie’s diary that drugs are still being used visibly in the area, and for example injecting equipment can be seen all over Vaasanpuistikko.

People are very thirsty. It is difficult to get water from anywhere, the area would need water points. Many also have infections, the hot air clearly affects it. – Screaming coughs

Drugs the city is also aware of the challenges related to the increase in use, says the security manager of the city of Helsinki Sanna Lokkila via email.

The results of the Helsinki safety survey carried out at the end of 2021 show that in the Alppiharju area, both encountering drug use and experiences of insecurity are common. Vaasanpuistikko is located on the border of the basic districts of Kallio and Alppiharju.

Huudikoutsi meet people who use intoxicants at subway stations, but do not get involved in situations where drugs are used or sold.

Alpine ridge and Vallila are exceptions among the Helsinki neighborhoods where residents perceive the security situation to be bad: residents in Alppiharju and Vallila are relatively well-off based on socio-economic indicators.

Based on a safety study, the area’s drug problems and disturbances affect residents’ appreciation of their own homes.

“We have also identified one challenge in that low-threshold services must be offered where there are customers who need them. On the other hand, the concentration of services in a geographically small area may also increase the number of disturbances and weaken the feeling of security”, commented Lokkila.

On the other hand, others – like Emma Laakkonen, who lives in the area – appreciate Kurvi’s liveliness.

“The presence of other people in this area creates a sense of security for me,” says Laakkonen.