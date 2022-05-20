Drugs The police have already removed a couple of hundred drug users from Kurvi this week: “There is a disturbance in the eyes of the police as well”

Police have received concerns from residents and operators in the Sörnäinen area about the apparent drug trade.

Police confirms that the situation in Kurvi in ​​Helsinki and in the vicinity of Vaasanpuisto, known as Piritor, is turbulent.

The authority has received feedback from residents and operators in the area about a visible drug trade that is causing a sense of insecurity. Police have to intervene in the area on a daily basis.

“A few hundred people have been removed in just a few days,” he said Hanna Kiiskinen About the Helsinki police.

“There is a disturbance in the eyes of the police.”

In practice, the police request, by peaceful means, that the disturbing persons leave the scene. If this does not solve the problem, the police can detain the person.

“We have had to make a few arrests when removal has not been a sufficient measure.”

Just now the police carry out three weeks of intensified surveillance in the Sörnäinen and Kallio area. Power monitoring will continue until the beginning of June.

Police officers in civilian and uniform patrolled the Sörnäinen and Kallio area on a daily basis.

According to Kiiskinen, at this stage there is no more detailed material on how Kurvi’s situation has changed.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Thursday that the use of drugs, disorder and the general atmosphere of fear in Kurvi in ​​Helsinki are already deporting entrepreneurs from the area elsewhere.

For example, Fida and Uff, which sell recycled goods, put on the hatch of Lapu.

Uffin Marketing and Communications Specialist Minna Auravuon according to the dressing rooms have had to clean up secretions such as vomiting or diarrhea.

Piritori has long enjoyed a reputation as the center of drug trafficking in Helsinki. The side effects associated with drug use in the region are therefore not entirely new.

Why is the situation being discussed right now?

Kiiskinen thinks that drug users have spread to nearby streets due to the renovation of the Sörnäinen metro station. Due to renovations, Piritori is closed.

Another reason may be spring.

“Disruption will increase throughout the city in the spring as the weather warms and people spend more time outdoors.”

According to Kiiskinen, the disordered behavior is strongly related to the use of different drugs.

“Both drugs and alcohol. Many are mixed users. ”

Simply moving drug users from the Curve elsewhere does not solve the drug problem itself.

The aim of the ongoing surveillance is to direct drug users to treatment and to bring drug traffickers to justice. Some sellers have been caught by the police, Kiiskinen says.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) has proposed experimenting with operating rooms as one possible solution to drug problems.

Controlled operating rooms are spaces where drug users can use illicit drugs under the supervision of a health care worker. The aim is, for example, to prevent drug-related deaths.

For the time being, Finnish legislation does not allow for the establishment or testing of operating rooms. Ministry of Social Affairs and Health by legislation on operating rooms is not expected, at least during this term.

