Drugs | The police believe they have found out the composition of Rovaniemi’s pink deadly powder

The police say they got an idea of ​​what the suspected substance traded as amphetamine actually is.

Police tells more information about the pink powdery substance sold in Rovaniemi as amphetamine, which is suspected to be related to the four deaths that happened in Rovaniemi last week.

According to the police, the substance is suspected to be ethylone instead of amphetamine.

Ethylon is a substance classified as a narcotic, which is similar in its effects to amphetamine.

“The substance will only be confirmed when it receives the statements of the forensic laboratory and the suspected connection to the deaths, when the medical examiner has given an opinion on the causes of death,” the Lapland police say in a press release.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation so far seems to confirm that the pink powdery substance, specifically traded as amphetamine, is connected to the four deaths that happened in Rovaniemi last week.

The current information is that in addition to the four deaths, two people are suspected to have been hospitalized due to the substance. They are already out of the hospital.

Preliminary investigation during the period, the pink substance has been seized from several places. The police suspect that the substance was originally obtained from the internet and possibly originates from China.

“Initially, the substance is suspected to have been “stone-like”, which was then chopped into a powder and then another substance was added. One of the suspects has voluntarily delivered the substance in powder form to the police,” the police release says.

So far, the preliminary investigation related to the events has revealed nine suspected drug offenses, all but one of which are suspected to be related to the incident.

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of drug crimes, five of whom are suspected of being connected to the entity currently being investigated.

“The police suspect that the person who originally acquired the substance is one of the deceased. At least three of those who died are suspected to have known each other.”

The cases are investigated as drug crimes and normal cause of death investigations. The types of crimes may become more detailed as the preliminary investigation progresses, and with regard to deaths, according to the police, suspected manslaughter or aggravated manslaughter might also be involved.

All the persons to whom the substance may have ended up are not known to the police so far. However, according to the police, the events that have come to light are limited to the Rovaniemi area.

The police believe that they have mainly identified the persons who are suspected of having received larger amounts of the substance and possibly spreading it further.

The police are still trying to get the potentially life-threatening substance out of the street shop quickly.

The police are asking anyone who knows anything about the matter to contact the police. You can leave a tip regarding the matter via the police’s Nettivinkki page or send an email to [email protected].

The police said earlier that the number of suspected drug-related deaths in Rovaniemi in such a short period of time is exceptionally high.