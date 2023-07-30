Drugs | The police are concerned about a very strong opioid that has been linked to deaths in Estonia: “It’s good to hope that it doesn’t land in Finland”

In Estonia, fentanyl has been linked to several deaths. The Finnish police have received crime intelligence information at regular intervals, according to which fentanyl is in circulation here as well.

Estonian according to the police, by the end of June this year in Estonia, three people have died from overdoses involving fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a fully synthetic opioid that is many times stronger than heroin.

Criminal inspector Kimmo Sainio The Helsinki police say that the police are concerned about fentanyl and, together with other authorities, are also closely monitoring the fentanyl situation in neighboring Estonia. According to Sainio, fentanyl is already a problem in Estonia.

“It is a rare substance in Finland so far, although it is quite common in Estonia.”

For example, the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) in a blog post last year it was reported that fentanyl and its derivatives have caused numerous deaths in Estonia and also in Sweden. According to the article, Finland also needs to prepare for the spread of synthetic opioids better than at present.

However, this is not a new phenomenon. Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote About Estonia’s fentanyl situation and drug deaths already in 2017.

Sainion according to the report, the police have received criminal intelligence information at regular intervals that fentanyl is in circulation in Finland. According to Sainio, this kind of information has come from cooperating parties and also from the street. The latest information is from this year.

“Small amounts of it have even been found in some pills here and there. But there hasn’t been a bigger fentanyl wave in Finland.”

“It is good to hope that fentanyl would not land heavily in Finland, because it is such a powerful drug that there would be more drug deaths than today.”

According to Sainio, in the last year there have also been a few cases in Finland where fentanyl patches intended for medicinal use have been found in the possession of a criminal suspect.

Patches can be dangerous if misused, for example if the patch is worn for too long or if you are under the influence of another substance while using it.

A picture of the situation to obtain, all fentanyl suspicions received in Finland are centralized for investigation by the forensic laboratory of the Central Criminal Police (krp).

The Central Criminal Police communications manager, crime commissioner Antti Hyyryläinen says that nationwide, for example, in 2021, the police received ten and in 2022 nine crime reports that mentioned fentanyl.

“In these ten cases of 2021, a total of twelve tablets and 32 plasters have been found on people. Confiscations are therefore not about sales volumes, but about own use.”

Fentanyls have been found in connection with other criminal investigations, for example in amphetamine seizures. The Finnish police have not made large fentanyl seizures.

“On the other hand, only a small portion of the narcotics ends up in the police’s possession. It may be that fentanyl is used significantly more than these cases, which have come to light in connection with other criminal investigations, show.”

Drug deaths have also been studied in Finland from the point of view of whether, for example, there was fentanyl among the tablets. However, according to Hyyryläinen, no case has come to our attention in Finland that could be considered a fentanyl-related death.

Suspicions of fentanyl have already been publicized in Finland before. A-klinikkasäätiö warned in spring 2021 about potentially life-threatening tablets in circulation. At that time, sedative alprazolam preparations, which were suspected to be laced with fentanyl, had appeared in street shops.

Fentanyl causes respiratory depression in overdose, where the person stops breathing and dies without first aid.

As fentanyl is a very strong narcotic, it is difficult to dose it in such a way that it would be safe to use, so to speak, Kimmo Sainio describes.

Päihdelinkki website fentanyl is estimated to be up to 75–100 times stronger than morphine.

In Finland, fentanyl can be used as a prescription drug, especially in the treatment of severe pain, mainly in the form of a medical patch. However, it also exists as a spray, dissolvable tablet and injection.

According to Päihdelink, fentanyl is sought for a calming effect in drug use.

Physical the addictive fentanyl is familiar from the news, especially from the United States, where it has made the country’s opioid crisis even worse.

Tens of thousands of people in the United States die from overdoses caused by it every year.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report in May that fentanyl-related overdose deaths have more than tripled in the United States in five years.

According to THL’s blog, Estonia has been fighting against the fentanyl epidemic for almost 20 years, but in recent years Estonia has succeeded in reducing the number of drug deaths, which have been among the highest in Europe for a long time.

Read more: Fentanyl deaths more than tripled in the US