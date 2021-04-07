Drugs The number of ecstasy deaths more than tripled in Finland in 2011–2017

There were one hundred deaths during the period under review in which ecstasy caused fatal poisoning or was estimated to have contributed to death otherwise.

To ecstasy ie MDMA-related drug-related deaths have increased in Finland. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the number more than tripled between 2011 and 2017.

While in 2011 there were 0.09 deaths per one hundred thousand inhabitants, in 2017 there were 0.33. In all, there were one hundred deaths during the period under review in which ecstasy caused fatal poisoning or was estimated to have contributed to death otherwise.

More than half of the ecstasy deaths in Finland were caused by the combined poisoning of ecstasy and other drugs. In 30 percent, ecstasy contributed to death in an accident, for example.

“Research confirms the previous notion that while most ecstasy-related deaths are caused by a combination of several substances, fatal poisoning can also result from the use of ecstasy alone. The risk is increased by the fact that the MDMA content of ecstasy pills has been found to be increasing year by year, says THL’s legal chemist in the press release. Pirkko Kriikku.

Other substances typically found in ecstasy-related deaths included other stimulant drugs, such as amphetamine and opioids and benzodiazepines. In a third of the cases, alcohol had also been used.

In Finland ecstasy deaths have been younger than in other countries included in the study. In addition to Finland, the issue was studied in Australia, Portugal and Turkey. The average age of those who died in Finland was 24 years old. The highest average age, 28 years, was in Portugal.

“Previous research shows that young users in particular may not be aware of the dangers associated with ecstasy use, such as varying concentrations in pills,” Kriikku says in a statement.

In ecstasy-related deaths, the majority of deaths were men. In Finland and Australia, men accounted for 81 per cent, in Portugal for 93 per cent and in Turkey for 94 per cent.

The study has been published in the journal Addiction. According to THL, this is the first international comparative study of ecstasy mortality.

In wastewater studies It has been observed that, in addition to amphetamines and cocaine, ecstasy use has increased significantly in Finland in the 2010s.

THL said last spring that drug mortality had increased and the average age of people who had died of drugs had risen in Finland. The joint Nordic study compared the poisoning deaths of problem drug users from 2017 to 2012, when the study was last conducted.

According to the study, in 2017, there were 5.84 drug poisoning deaths in Finland per 100,000 inhabitants. In 2012, the corresponding mortality rate was 4.61. Of the Nordic countries, Finland was in the middle of the comparison. The highest mortality rates were in Iceland (6.58) and Sweden (6.46). The mortality rate was 5.66 in Norway and 4.29 in Denmark.

In Finland, the average age of drug deaths rose to 35 years. In Denmark and Norway, the average age was about 41 years. In Sweden and Iceland, it was slightly lower than in Finland.

There are also differences in the gender distribution of fatalities between the Nordic countries. Women died the most in relation to drugs in Finland and Norway, where almost a quarter of the deaths were women. The lowest number of fatalities among women was in Iceland, at only seven per cent.