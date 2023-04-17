Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Drugs | The Italian police picked up a cocaine cargo worth 400 million euros from the sea

April 17, 2023
Drugs | The Italian police picked up a cocaine cargo worth 400 million euros from the sea

Italian authorities suspect that the cargo was dropped from a cargo ship.

Italian the police have picked up a cargo of cocaine weighing almost two tons from the sea on the eastern side of Sicily. The value of the drug batch in the street trade would be around 400 million euros, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

The drugs were packed in about 70 waterproof packages and tied together with netting. According to the police, the cargo was equipped with an illuminating signal transmitter.

The police suspect that a cargo ship had dropped the cargo so that it could be picked up from the sea by another ship. However, the Italian police authorities got hold of the cargo first.

