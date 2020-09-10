Every five minutes on average, in the northern districts of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), a fine falls: 200 euros for each person in possession of drugs, and a report sent to the home without passing by their police station. It is a simplified procedure which saves time according to the police. “We can do it near the cities, we will ticket buyers“Says Commissioner Patrick Longuet. Because indeed, until then the police primarily targeted sellers, but now consumers are also targeted. The fine is entered in the criminal record.

On the 20 Hours set, Anne-Claire Poignard spoke of the four drugs which are in particular in the sights of new legislation: cannabis in the first place, but also cocaine, heroin and synthetic drugs, such as ‘ectasy. In France, people detained for drug trafficking represent approximately 18% of the prison population, which is a little over 10,000 individuals.