Subcutaneous injection of ocrelizumab was noninferior to its intravenous administration in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MSR) or primary progressive disease (MPS). These are the results – released today by Roche – relating to the phase 3 study (Ocarina 2), aimed at evaluating the monoclonal antibody administered twice a year by subcutaneous injection over 10 minutes, compared to intravenous infusion based on the pharmacokinetics (blood levels) at 12 weeks. Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease affecting more than 2.8 million people worldwide. It develops when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulating and supportive layer surrounding nerve cells causing inflammation and the resulting damage. The first symptom of the disease occurs between the ages of 20 and 40, making it the leading cause of nontraumatic disability in young adults.

The Ocarina 2 study that met the primary endpoint and secondary endpoints and has a safety profile consistent with that for IV – explains a note – it also indicates that the subcutaneous injection of ocrelizumab is comparable to the intravenous administration in terms of efficacy on the parameters detected with magnetic resonance such as the reduction of lesions at 12 weeks. The 10-minute injection was designed to be delivered without the need for intravenous administration infrastructure and therefore could also be administered in multiple sclerosis centers with no infrastructure or limited capacity for intravenous administration. The subcutaneous administration – recalls the company – maintains the same intravenous regimen, twice a year, to which patients with multiple sclerosis treated with the drug have shown to be largely adherent. The subcutaneous formulation could therefore further improve the treatment experience in multiple sclerosis centers with limited capacity or no infrastructure for intravenous administration.

“These findings offer people with multiple sclerosis the ability to obtain the breakthrough benefits of ocrelizumab in a way that is most appropriate for them, saving time and resources, says Levi Garraway, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development at Roche. sanitary. This new subcutaneous injection will allow ocrelizumab to be delivered in 10 minutes twice a year, reducing the time people with multiple sclerosis spend treating their disease.” Ocrelizumab remains the first and only approved therapy for both PMS and PMS, with more than 300,000 people treated worldwide. The detailed results of the trial – concludes the note – will soon be presented at a medical conference and subjected to evaluation by health authorities around the world.