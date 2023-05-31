“The most interesting part” of Msd’s investment in Italy “is linked to the fact that a lot is invested in oncological research and oncological drugs. It is an issue on which to pay great attention. During the pandemic, many screenings, therapies and diagnoses were slow down, we need to recover and some Regions are doing it well. On the other hand, we cannot do without research, which is fundamental. Having new drugs that fight cancer, which has become a curable disease in many cases, is important and desirable for all citizens”. This was stated by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, on the sidelines of the presentation in Rome of Msd’s ten-year investment project, 200 million dollars, in the production of oncological drugs in Italy.

“We are evaluating a way to review the evaluation system for innovative drugs, in particular by providing for the possibility of including drugs with conditional innovation in the innovative fund, i.e. those that will then be re-evaluated after 18 months”.

“This – continued Schillaci – could allow for greater investments and make Italy more attractive from the point of view of the pharmaceutical industry and for the benefit of citizens and patients. We will then verify with the competent ministries the possibility of revising the ceilings on direct pharmaceutical expenditure and agreed”.

These initiatives “arise from the awareness that all investments made in research benefit those who make them. For this reason, for Italy, investing in research and innovation must be privileged and must be placed at the forefront of the political agenda”, concluded the minister.