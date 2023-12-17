Drugs | Recreational use and experimentation with drugs are still increasing: one group in particular stands out

Drugs recreational use and drug experimentation are increasing in Finland.

One group in particular rises above the others. According to a Finnish study, more than half of young adult men have used or tried drugs.

Many reasons can be found for the generalization: attitudes related to the use of drugs have softened, availability has increased and obtaining drugs has become easier than before.

Although exact statistics on drug use and users are not available, according to experts, indicative conclusions can be drawn from the statistics.

Studies give indications that it is entertainment use that is on the rise. A special expert of the Department of Health and Welfare Sanna Kailanton at the same time, the group of casual users has been left out of the public discussion.

“The discussion is very polarized. We talk about preventive work aimed at young people and those suffering from serious drug addiction, but there is no talk about what should be done for occasional users. It's a crowd that's growing.”

Recreational use and the boundaries of so-called problem use are not easy to define.

According to Kailanto, recreational use refers to the occasional use of drugs. At the core of recreational use is the absence of addiction, i.e. users feel that the use is controlled.

Even casual use is subject to interpretation. For one person it may mean once or twice a year, for another once a week, Kailanto reflects.

A clearer difference can be found in the methods of use. In occasional use, drugs are used less frequently by injecting, while injecting is very common in continuous use.

The boundaries are blurred. Some are more susceptible to addictions than others. The experiences of addiction are also different.

“When you notice that you expect an intoxicated state more than a social situation, or situations seem boring without intoxicants, then you should be worried,” says the medical director of A-klinikoten Ulriika Sundell.

Entertainment use can start to guide a person's activities. Addiction can be the case, for example, when a person goes to party more often than before, motivated by using drugs.

The freshest having studied drug attitudes and drug use THL's research report according to that, almost a third of Finns have tried or used some kind of drug during their lifetime.

Both trial and use are most popular among men aged 25–34. More than half of them had used some kind of drug. There is no clear reason for the behavior of men in this age group. One explanatory factor can be men's increased risk-taking, Kailanto reflects.

The most commonly used drug is cannabis. 29 percent of Finns have tried it. Experiments with stimulants such as ecstasy, amphetamine and cocaine have increased in recent years, according to research.

The increase in recreational and casual use is also visible in wastewater, where, according to measurements, the use of cocaine has exploded, especially in the capital region.

Cocaine, a “luxury drug” known to be more expensive than many other drugs, recently became the most common drug in the capital region. So it overtook amphetamine, which held the top spot for a long time.

On the basis of wastewater, you cannot draw direct conclusions about users or, for example, usage volumes, THL's Kailanto reminds. However, the findings point to an increase in the popularity of cocaine, known as a party drug.

According to Kailanto, random use is not seen in drug deaths.

“Cases that lead to death usually have a long history of substance abuse behind them. It's very rare to die from a one-off attempt,” Kailanto says.

of HS the interviewed experts agree that there are at least two factors influencing the increase in drug use. The ease of obtaining drugs and the fact that, as use becomes more common, attitudes towards drug experiments soften.

On the other hand, it is still unknown how often recreational use leads to serious drug addiction. According to A-klinikos Sundell, many of the patients in the drug addiction hospital have started using randomly, after which the use has become more active. For some, the change can be quick.

The emergence of addiction is always influenced by the individual's biological factors as well as factors related to the environment and life situation.

If, for example, a working person uses intoxicants repeatedly on weekends and suddenly loses his job, he is suddenly in a completely different situation in terms of use, Sundell describes.

The quality of the drug also matters. According to Sundell, for example, conversion drug alpha-pvp causes strong addiction.

Irrespective of the drug, many people may become addicted to chasing the pleasure of the first use again.

“Many seek that experience again and again, and never reach it,” says Sundell.

Although recreational users are not currently part of the client base in substance abuse treatment, occasional use can also pose risks to a person's health.

When used occasionally, drugs can increase the risk of accidents and affect relationships, study and work life. The state of intoxication can also make a person unpredictable and violent.

It is expected that the number of drug users in medical care will increase even more in the coming years.

Even now, according to Sundell, the number of people referred to substance abuse treatment solely because of alcohol has decreased significantly.