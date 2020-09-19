There is a heated discussion about how much drugs are used in Bollywood. Drugs are coming from many places in Mumbai and Mizoram is one of them. The Assam Rifles is catching drug smugglers in Mizoram every year. These smugglers try to smuggle drugs from Myanmar to Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore via Mizoram. Since March this year, Assam Rifles has caught 96 drug peddlers.According to an Assam Rifles official, smugglers from Myanmar smuggle Yaba tablets (a form of drugs) as they are known to be in high demand in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. From Myanmar they transport there via Mizoram. Assam Rifles has seized 3.6 kg heroin worth Rs 3.42 crore in Mizoram from March 1 this year. 629800 tablets of banned drugs worth Rs 2.044 crore have been caught. Apart from this, beetle nuts, foreign cigarettes and other goods being smuggled have also been caught. Assam Rifles has seized 50.469 crore worth of items so far this year.

Not only do smugglers send drugs to metros via Mizoram, but Mizoram itself is facing the brunt of drugs. If you look at the figures, since 1984, 1578 people died due to drug abuse. Last year, 54 people died in Mizoram due to drugs. 3254 people were caught in drug related cases last year. According to an Assam Rifles official, on February 29 this year, 39 lakh tablets of drugs were recovered, which were worth about 9700 lakhs.

On July 17, drugs worth Rs 20 crore were recovered. Drug dealers also try to get their goods out of the checkpost in different ways. According to sources, on September 8, a man arrived at the office of DG Assam Rifles in Shillong and told to meet the DG, describing himself as a former CISF jawan. He also tried to pressurize the DG Assam Rifles to clear the truck coming from Myanmar towards Mizoram from Mizoram check post. After talking to the DG via video phone, the man left behind and left a bag full of gold jewelery there. The information of which was immediately given to the Law Informant Agency and an FIR was made. Information about this has also been sent to the Home Secretary.