In what has seemed a long deja vuFor the second time in less than six months, Danny Masterson has heard arguments against and in favor of his conviction in three rape cases. This Tuesday the second trial against the star of the television success has concluded That 70’s show. The process has brought to light, once again, the role played by the powerful Church of Scientology, to which Masterson belongs, in preventing victims from taking their complaints to the police. In November 2022, the jury did not reach a unanimous agreement on the responsibility of the actor in the events that occurred between 2001 and 2003. This week it will be known if Masterson, 47, is declared innocent or if he will join the list of victimizers of the MeToo Movement .

The accusation started this morning with its final arguments. Ariel Anson, of the Los Angeles district attorney’s office, reminded the jury, seven men and five women, that Masterson put drugs in the drinks of three women at his Los Angeles home and then raped them. “That way he gained control. He did it so he could take away his victims’ consent… The defendant made the decision for them. He did it over and over again, ”prosecutor Anson said. The women who have testified, both in the first process and in this one, are an ex-girlfriend who had a five-year relationship (1996 to 2002) with the actor and two women whom she met through Scientology social circles.

The alleged use of drugs has been one of the novelties presented by the prosecution, while they are now waiting to be able to reach a sentence against the actor of the series broadcast between 1998 and 2006. In autumn, the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution they were not enough for the jury. The November verdict, its members favored the exoneration of the 47-year-old actor, as they voted 10-2 on one of the charges, 8-4 on the second and 7-5 on the last.

Masterson’s defense ensures that there is no evidence that the actor has used chemicals to take advantage of his guests. The strategy is similar to that used by comedian Bill Cosby, who was sentenced to prison in 2018, but whose sentence was reversed three years later by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for a procedural error.

“There is no toxicology report, there are no urine or blood tests, nor DNA,” said lawyer Philip Cohen at the start of the process. The police investigation began 15 years after the alleged events occurred. If found guilty, the actor could be sentenced to 45 years behind bars.

Scientology’s role in covering up sexual crimes has played a large part in the prosecution narrative. Prosecutor Anson said that the leadership of the organization, which has great power in the entertainment industry, resorted to the tactics of gaslighting, a form of sexist abuse, to make women believe that they had not suffered abuse. With this practice, the church allowed the legal accusations to be delayed until the MeToo movement broke out.

“The church taught the victims that rape was not rape. That they had caused this and that, above all, they did not have permission to go to the police,” Anson said in closing. Scientology denies that it has used such tactics. The new judicial process brought to court several figures who oppose the organization led by David Miscavige and considered by many to be a cult. One of these is the actress Leah Remini, who accompanied the alleged victims of Masterson when they gave her testimony. Another was Claire Headley, a former member of the church, who testified about the ways the group used to enforce silence.

“Why have we heard so much from the church in this case?” Cohen asked rhetorically in closing arguments. “Is it perhaps because the government’s case is very weak?” he continued. The lawyer, who defended Masterson in the first trial, has cast doubt on the testimonies of the victims. The lawyer has highlighted inconsistencies in the women’s accounts for weeks, hoping he can shore up reasonable doubt that he would keep her client out of jail.

One of these, Cohen said, is the alleged recollection of one of the victims, who claimed that Masterson pulled a gun from her nightstand to scare her on the day of the sexual assault. The lawyer reminded the jury that this was not in the first report made by the police, which was made in 2016, 14 years after the events. According to him, this would be enough to undermine the credibility of Masterson’s ex-partner.

The jury will say this week which version they have believed in the second trial of the Scientology star.